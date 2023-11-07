Automation of Businesses to Fuel Natural Language Processing Market Growth by vickydon
1 / 365

Automation of Businesses to Fuel Natural Language Processing Market Growth

The natural language processing (NLP) market stood at $8.3 billion in 2018, and it will reach $22.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period (2019–2024). This growth can be driven by the increasing focus of businesses on automated business model and rising adoption of chatbots in organizations. Moreover, the market growth is also supported by the soaring demand for NLP solutions in contact centers and growing focus to increase customer experience.

Read More: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/natural-language-processing-market
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

VickyDon

@vickydon
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise