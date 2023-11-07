Automation of Businesses to Fuel Natural Language Processing Market Growth
The natural language processing (NLP) market stood at $8.3 billion in 2018, and it will reach $22.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period (2019–2024). This growth can be driven by the increasing focus of businesses on automated business model and rising adoption of chatbots in organizations. Moreover, the market growth is also supported by the soaring demand for NLP solutions in contact centers and growing focus to increase customer experience.