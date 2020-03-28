Earth hour in my kitchen

Because of the Covid-19 lockdown, my book group met on-line in Zoom to discuss my reading choice which was 'The Grass is Singing' by Doris Lessing. It was Jane's turn to host. Instead of cooking for us she sent recipes for us to cook so we could all eat the same thing. I prepared everything as far as possible in advance of the book discussion, and finished my cooking afterwards. By then it was Earth Hour so I assembled candles and cooked by candlelight. It was a delicious Ottolinghi aubergine and lemon risotto, with the cheese omitted, obviously.