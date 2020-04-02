Previous
The Old Bakery by vickyguedalla
6 / 365

The Old Bakery

This is on the corner of Barbauld and Nevill Roads. It was derelict for years, and has been under renovation for months. Who knows what might lie behind that glorious exterior?
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
1% complete

