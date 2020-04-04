The Castle (on Friday)

This might be against the spirit of the 365 project, but I was at home all day, and forgot to take any photo indoors or in the garden, so I am adopting this from Friday's walk instead. It's the old Pumping Station on Green Lane, now the Castle Climbing Centre. It was designed and built in the 1850s by William Chadwell Mylne, then Surveyor, for the New River Company, in order to comply with the requirement of the Metropolition Water Act 1852 that water companies filter their water. It housed steam engines and boilers to filter the water of company's two reservoirs. The west reservoir, nearest the climbing centre, is now used for water sports, and the east is Woodberry Wetlands. I took this picture on my way home from the New River at the Wetlands.