Previous
Next
Green and white by vickyguedalla
15 / 365

Green and white

In Church Walk. I'm going to go for a colour chain over the next few days. Tomorrow I will be on the look out for white and . . . .
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise