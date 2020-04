My coffee grinder from Arras market

Today is Catriona's 70th birthday, so I was thinking about her. She is in Écoivres. She will have a Zoom party with family today, and with us of the Highbury Group tomorrow. I was thinking about our various travels together, and of happy times in both Skipton and Écoivres, and of many trips to Arras to the market, during one of which I bought my coffee grinder. So I took a photo of it. This is it.