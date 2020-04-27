Previous
Reflections in a canal by vickyguedalla
31 / 365

Reflections in a canal

This morming, on the Hackney stretch of the Regents Canal, not far from the Rosemary Branch.
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
