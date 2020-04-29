Previous
A sign of the times by vickyguedalla
33 / 365

A sign of the times

The Rio cinema, Dalston. Brave words. I hope Mubi is paying handsomely for the product placement.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
9% complete

Photo Details

