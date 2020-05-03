Previous
Ella in action by vickyguedalla
37 / 365

Ella in action

It was lovely hanging out with her for a bit in her yard this afternoon, but so hard to say goodbye without a hug.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
10% complete

