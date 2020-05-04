Previous
20200505_211137 by vickyguedalla
38 / 365

20200505_211137

This is Dean recommending a book to me during our lovely Zoom conversation. He is is such a delight to spend time with always, even this way.
4th May 2020 4th May 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
10% complete

Photo Details

