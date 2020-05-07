Previous
No picture today by vickyguedalla
41 / 365

No picture today

I was at home all day and took no photos. This, taken with my finger on the lens shortly after midnight, records that fact.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
11% complete

