My rolling pin

I didn't go out today, but I did continue with the "favourite kitchen utensil" project on FaceBook. This is what I posted with the photograph:

This is my rolling pin. It is venerable, having belonged to my mother, and, if I am not mistaken, to her mother before her. It is solid and hefty, and feels good in my hands. Nowadays it doesn't get as much use as it did when my children were young, or as much as I'm sure it got in previous generations, but I love that I have it.

Later in the day I used it to make biscuits.