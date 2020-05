My coffee grinder from Arras market

The was the last day of the Favourite Kitchen Utensil project on Facebrook.I commented that this makes me think of visits to Arras with Syd and Catriona when staying with them in Écoivres. Syd reciprocated with a photo of my grinder's "French cousin"which I well remember. It is almost identical to mine, and also came from the market in Arras.