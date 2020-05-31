Previous
Ruby during a pause on our walk by vickyguedalla
65 / 365

Ruby during a pause on our walk

We were walking on top of the New River on the long grassy raised section that runs down the middle of the length of Petherton Road. It was hot so I had brought a bowl and some water. We paused at a bench so that Ruby could have a drink.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
17% complete

