Black Lives Matter by vickyguedalla
71 / 365

Black Lives Matter

Some of my fellow protestors taking the knee while listening to a message of solidarity from Rashan Charles's father during the distanced event outside Hackney Town Hall this afternoon.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
