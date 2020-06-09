Previous
Display of Matchbox toys by vickyguedalla
74 / 365

Display of Matchbox toys

I walked past Sutton House. It's closed and I noticed for the first time that the side gates have Matchbox toys fixed into their slots. It's an amazing display so I took photos. Zooming in on this one shows the vehicles.
9th June 2020

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
Photo Details

