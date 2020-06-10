Checkpoint

Checkpoint is a documentary film released in 2003 by Israeli director Yoav Shamir comprising footage shot at various checkpoints in Occupied Palestine between 2001 and 2003. It is hard to watch. There is no commentary. The callous, arbitrary treatment by young, armed Israeli soldiers of Palestinian men, women and children seeking only to move from place to place in their own homeland is allowed to speak for itself. But at the moment I captured in this screen shot, a soldier at one of the checkpoints chose to speak directly to the camera. His remark is consistent with everything seen in the film.