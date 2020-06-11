Mint

The mint I used to try to grow in the big pot near the back door never thrived, and in the end simply died, because I was incapable of remembering to keep keep it watered, and certainly never divided the roots to prevent them getting congested in the confined space. So instead I had a pot of mint delivered with the groceries about four weeks ago, and planted it in patch of garden nearest the kitchen window, under the bay tree, and will see what develops. Because of the tree it's poor spoil, and the sun doesn't get through, but there is plentry of space. If it doesn't flourish I'll be no worse off, and if it threatens to take over the garden then cutting it back can become one of Cody's regular gardening chores when normality returns and the lockdown is over.