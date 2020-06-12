Victorian coalhole at 18 Stoke Newington Common

It was reading about coalholes on Amir Dotan's Stoke Newington History website that got me interested in looking out for these. Usually they have been covered over, but apparently quite a few survive on Victorian terraces. Alan and I spotted a few on Sutton Place on Tuesday, and there are a couple more just a few doors down from this, next to the bus stop. But this house is unoccupied so I felt able to go inside the gate to take pics. The lettering, as is usual, names the maker: W.PRYOR & Co LTD DALSTON JUNCTION LONDON. I have not yet been able to find out anything about this company.