A blast from Ella's past by vickyguedalla
86 / 365

A blast from Ella's past

Ella and Leila came for a socially distanced lunch in the garden to celebrate Ella's birthday. She was excited to see this, which I had come across when going through an oddbox of photos and souvenirs, so I took this photo of it to send to her.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
23% complete

