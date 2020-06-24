Previous
Next
On the 73 by vickyguedalla
89 / 365

On the 73

My back still hurt so this morning I emailed Pantelis, my osteopath, and he was able to offer me a 7.45pm appointment. So I screwed up my courage, put on a mask and caught a bus for the first time since lockdown began 3 months ago. It was fine. I was the only passenger on the way there, and I feel that I have benefitted from the treatment. Now on my way home. Half a dozen of us on the bus but all distanced - some seats have signs on them that they are out of use. Am not feeling anxious but glad thst I took the chance. Another appointment on Monday.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise