Palestinian flags on the Narrrow Way by vickyguedalla
99 / 365

Palestinian flags on the Narrrow Way

I was with Hackney Palestine Solidarity Campaign participating in the National Day of Action againt Israel's proposed illegal annexation of Palestinian land on the West Bank.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

