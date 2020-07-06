Previous
Statue of Hugh Myddleton on Newington Green by vickyguedalla
Statue of Hugh Myddleton on Newington Green

He was a Welsh mine owner and entrepeneur, and the driving force behind thr construction of the New River between 1608 and 1613.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
