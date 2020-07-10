Billy's orchid

I took no photos today. This is from last Sat, 4th July, which was Helen and Anne's 5th wedding anniversary. There were orchids on the tables at their weddng reception. Billy took a couple of them, of which this is one, and they have thrived in her care ever since. I took the pic while I was visiting her and put it with Happy Anniversary greetings on our Transatlantic Family WhatsApp group. It was a lovely visit with Billy, but today she has been readmitted to hospital so she much on my mind and in my heart.