Earwig house in an apple tree in Butterfield Green
There is a sign attached to the tree whuch says: "There are earwig houses in this tree because woolly aphids are attacking it. Earwigs eat woolly aphids so we hope they will save the tree."
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
VickyG
@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
