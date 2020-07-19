Previous
Earwig house in an apple tree in Butterfield Green by vickyguedalla
Earwig house in an apple tree in Butterfield Green

There is a sign attached to the tree whuch says: "There are earwig houses in this tree because woolly aphids are attacking it. Earwigs eat woolly aphids so we hope they will save the tree."
