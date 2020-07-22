Previous
In Abney Park Cemetery by vickyguedalla
117 / 365

In Abney Park Cemetery

No photos today, so this is another from yesterday, from my afternoon walk with Leila.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
32% complete

