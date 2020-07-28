Sign up
123 / 365
in Allens Gardens
Alan and I walked around the southern part of the old boundary of Stoke Newington. This took us through Allens Gardens, a delightful spot off Manor Road of whose existence I was previously ignorant.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
VickyG
@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
