A photo of photos by vickyguedalla
131 / 365

A photo of photos

This photos picture that Daniel and Rosa gave me for my birthday has found a home near the photo of Justine with Keziah when he was two. I actually took this shot a couple of days ago so it's a bit of a cheat.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
