Previous
Next
Big Ben mourning the demise of competence in government by vickyguedalla
140 / 365

Big Ben mourning the demise of competence in government

Taken from Thames boat en route ti Tate Britain for the Aubrey Beardsley exhibition.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise