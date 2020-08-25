Sign up
'New' St Mary's from Clissold Road
The spire, which makes my spirits soar, was an addition, designed by John Oldrid Scott, son of Sir George Gilbert Scott, architect of the church.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
VickyG
@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
