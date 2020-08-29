Previous
On the Southbank today by vickyguedalla
154 / 365

On the Southbank today

A poignant message from one of those protesting the redundancies and layoffs of support staff at the Southbank Centre, Hayward Gallery and National Theatre.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

