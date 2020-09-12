Previous
Puzzling signs on Palatine Road by vickyguedalla
168 / 365

Puzzling signs on Palatine Road

They are high up on the back wall of the pub on the corner with Stoke Newington Road. Google search for 'Teeth Fishing Co' doesn't help.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
