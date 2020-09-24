Previous
JsK label on cushion cover by vickyguedalla
179 / 365

JsK label on cushion cover

Photo taken yesterday in celebration of Brixton Blog article about Justine.
https://brixtonblog.com/2020/09/brixton-style/?amp=1
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
