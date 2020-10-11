Previous
Plaque on one of the trees on Hackney Downs planted in memory of the children killed in the New Cross Fire in 1981 by vickyguedalla
195 / 365

Plaque on one of the trees on Hackney Downs planted in memory of the children killed in the New Cross Fire in 1981

Another from Thursday's walk as this was another no photo day.
