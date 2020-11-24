Previous
Next
A heron in Kingsland Basin by vickyguedalla
241 / 365

A heron in Kingsland Basin

No photo today. This is from the group walk with Annie the following day.
24th November 2020 24th Nov 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise