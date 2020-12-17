Previous
Next
Ready to venture forth . . . . by vickyguedalla
261 / 365

Ready to venture forth . . . .

Here I am in mask, hat and beautiful furry scarf that K gave me last Xmas, ready to brave the Post Office to despatch Tomi's Xmas present.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise