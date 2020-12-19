Previous
Rude Studio by vickyguedalla
263 / 365

Rude Studio

The new inhabitant of the premises where the bakery used to be on the corner of Barbauld Road.
19th December 2020

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
72% complete



