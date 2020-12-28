Previous
Next
Christmas presents from Leila by vickyguedalla
272 / 365

Christmas presents from Leila

Photo from last night. None taken today.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise