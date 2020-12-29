Previous
A photo of a photo of 9 year old Eleanor cuddling the infant Leon in the summer of 1985 by vickyguedalla
A photo of a photo of 9 year old Eleanor cuddling the infant Leon in the summer of 1985

I took this to send to Leon to mark the one week birthday of his son Kaira.
VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
