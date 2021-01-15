Previous
On the pavement of Dalston Lane at the junction with Ridley Road by vickyguedalla
On the pavement of Dalston Lane at the junction with Ridley Road

The start of a series of three or four leading in the direction of the Three Compasses pub. Hurray for the anti-Silvertown Tunnel sentiment!
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
