294 / 365
A tribute to workers, not heroes, facing the main entrance to Homerton Hospital
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
VickyG
@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
294
3
1
80% complete
View this month »
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
19th January 2021 2:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
