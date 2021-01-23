Previous
Last Sunday by vickyguedalla
298 / 365

Last Sunday

No pics today, but here's a screen shot of Daniel's Birthday Zoom instead.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
