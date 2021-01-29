Previous
I didn't set foot outside today so here's another from Allens Gardens last Sunday by vickyguedalla
304 / 365

29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
