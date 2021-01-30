Previous
Next
On Marton Road by vickyguedalla
305 / 365

On Marton Road

This photo was taken on 31st Jan, but I am attributing it to Saturday 30th Jan for yje want of any photos taken that day.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying at home alone,...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise