One of a pair of Georgian houses that comprise the second oldest building in Homerton by vickyguedalla
321 / 365

One of a pair of Georgian houses that comprise the second oldest building in Homerton

It's on the corner of Digby Road and Homerton High Street.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
87% complete

