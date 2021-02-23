Sign up
329 / 365
In a shop window on the High Street
EAST LONDON KNITTERS SAY THANK YOU TO ALL NHS WORKERS ❤
STAY HOME
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
VickyG
@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
