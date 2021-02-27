Previous
Next
Star Wars figures by vickyguedalla
332 / 365

Star Wars figures

Photo taken to send to Daniel and Rosa.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise