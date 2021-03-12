Previous
A bear in a window by vickyguedalla
350 / 365

A bear in a window

In the shop of William Gee Ltd, "Stockists of All English Sewing Products" on Kingsland Road, South of Dalston Junction.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
