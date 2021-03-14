Previous
Bricks, Wordsworth Road by vickyguedalla
352 / 365

Bricks, Wordsworth Road

14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
96% complete

