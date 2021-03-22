Previous
Small park with orange-haired woman and silver jubilee mural by vickyguedalla
Small park with orange-haired woman and silver jubilee mural

Somewhere along or near Evering Road.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

VickyG

@vickyguedalla
28th March 2020. I have started this project, at Billy's suggestion, at the time of the Covid-19 crisis. I am following government guidelines and staying...
